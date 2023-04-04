William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Neogen in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

NEOG opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.50 and a beta of 0.96. Neogen has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1,060.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 461,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 422,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 80.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 412,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 534.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 372,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 129.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $4,748,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

