Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

EVAX stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

