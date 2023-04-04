Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SoftBank Group Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for SoftBank Group in a report released on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoftBank Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoftBank Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 0.6 %

About SoftBank Group

SFTBY opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00.

(Get Rating)

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.