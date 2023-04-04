AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on AngioDynamics from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.88 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.62.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,411,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after buying an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after buying an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after buying an additional 1,071,419 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

