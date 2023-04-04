Planet Labs PBC to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Planet Labs PBC in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $990.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.76. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. Planet Labs PBC’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 923,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

