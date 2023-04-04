Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 84.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,671,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

