The Children’s Place, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

