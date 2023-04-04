Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Cut by Analyst

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DG. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $211.87 on Monday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

