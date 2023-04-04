Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHTR. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an underweight rating to a market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $487.77.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $356.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.90 and its 200-day moving average is $360.37. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $574.65.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

