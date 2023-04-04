Zacks Research Weighs in on Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

