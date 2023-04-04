Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$11.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

