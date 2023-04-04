Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Carbon Streaming in a research note issued on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carbon Streaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carbon Streaming’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OFSTF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of Carbon Streaming stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Carbon Streaming has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -60.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

