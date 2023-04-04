Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a report released on Friday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aptinyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

APTX opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the third quarter worth $720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 116.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 11.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

