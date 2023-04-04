Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

