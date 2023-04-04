Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Verint Systems Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Verint Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the technology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 554.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 1,063,190 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

