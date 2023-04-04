Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$11.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.41. The stock has a market cap of C$292.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.11.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

