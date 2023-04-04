Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Decreased by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,561,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,352,000 after buying an additional 431,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

