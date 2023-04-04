Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MROGet Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,561,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,352,000 after buying an additional 431,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.