Brokers Issue Forecasts for Verint Systems Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Verint Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

VRNT stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -376.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.