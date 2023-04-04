Brokers Set Expectations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $682.59 million, a P/E ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,220,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

