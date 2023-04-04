Brokers Issue Forecasts for Paychex, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.57. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

