Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for P3 Health Partners Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for P3 Health Partners in a report released on Friday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for P3 Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
P3 Health Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PIII opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. P3 Health Partners has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Featured Articles
