Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for P3 Health Partners Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PIII)

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for P3 Health Partners in a report released on Friday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for P3 Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIII opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. P3 Health Partners has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 214,085 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 336,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

