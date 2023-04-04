China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,215,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 28th total of 2,098,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22,158.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.