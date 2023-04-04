ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,819,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 28th total of 2,628,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,169.1 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ABMRF opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $17.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
