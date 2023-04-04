Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 951.0 days.

Ansell Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Ansell has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

About Ansell

(Get Rating)

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

