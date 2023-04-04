Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 951.0 days.
Ansell Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Ansell has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $20.10.
About Ansell
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ansell (ANSLF)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.