Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,700 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 1,555,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

Allegro.eu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.