AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. AGC has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

