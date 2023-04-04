Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) & MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Financial Survey

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 5.96% 3.27% 2.85% MicroAlgo N/A -47.54% -12.91%

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 0 4 3 0 2.43 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aspen Technology and MicroAlgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus target price of $218.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.46%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Technology and MicroAlgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $709.38 million 21.10 $319.80 million $1.06 218.04 MicroAlgo $87.13 million 0.14 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats MicroAlgo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance. The company’s aspenONE product provides engineering, plant operations, and supply chain management software applications. Its engineering products include Aspen Plus, Aspen HYSYS, Aspen Capital Cost Estimator, HTFS, and Aspen Basic Engineering that help in designing and improving plants and processes, as well as to model and improve the way to develop and deploy manufacturing assets. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Rating)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.