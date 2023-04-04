Head-To-Head Review: Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) versus ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Summit Financial Group and ChoiceOne Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Summit Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.66%. Given Summit Financial Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Summit Financial Group is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Summit Financial Group pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Financial Group and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $176.90 million 1.48 $53.22 million $4.09 5.00 ChoiceOne Financial Services $89.13 million 2.17 $23.64 million $3.15 8.18

Summit Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoiceOne Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and ChoiceOne Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 30.08% 16.36% 1.40% ChoiceOne Financial Services 26.52% 13.84% 1.00%

Summary

Summit Financial Group beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

