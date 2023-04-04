AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Critical Analysis

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and AMAYA Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $14.59 million 6.47 -$176.65 million ($1.67) -0.37 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

AMAYA Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

This table compares AppHarvest and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,210.57% -41.32% -23.98% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and AMAYA Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 2 1 0 2.33 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 166.57%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppHarvest beats AMAYA Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

