Head-To-Head Comparison: Microvast (MVST) vs. The Competition

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Microvast to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microvast and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.47 Microvast Competitors $669.98 million $11.26 million 3.94

Microvast’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -83.81% -118.38% -17.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Microvast and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microvast and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 74 463 1002 51 2.65

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 510.69%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 32.30%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Microvast has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microvast beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

