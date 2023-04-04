Analyzing Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 2.84% 3.98% 1.09% WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Oppenheimer pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oppenheimer and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00

WisdomTree has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Given WisdomTree’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oppenheimer and WisdomTree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.11 billion 0.38 $32.35 million $2.61 14.76 WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.89 $50.68 million $0.27 21.59

WisdomTree has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Oppenheimer on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses. The Asset Management segment consists of fee income earned on AUM from investment management services of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance, and municipal trading. The Corporate/Other segment pertains to legal, compliance, accounting, and internal audit activities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

