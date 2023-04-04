EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 28th total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.8 days.

EDP Renováveis Trading Up 3.2 %

EDRVF stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDRVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

