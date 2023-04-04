Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

SIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Sientra Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,297,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 253.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,343 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sientra by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,010 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

