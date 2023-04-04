Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
SIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.
Sientra Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $23.05.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.
