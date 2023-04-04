Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Lake Street Capital

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.13.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
