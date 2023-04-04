Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

SIEN stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sientra by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,297,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 758.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sientra by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 504,926 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

