Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.
Sientra Price Performance
SIEN stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.
