TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Yann Echelard acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

