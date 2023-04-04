Maxim Group Trims urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Target Price to $7.00

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

urban-gro Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UGRO opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.49. urban-gro has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in urban-gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in urban-gro in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in urban-gro in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

