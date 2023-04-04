Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Up 8.0% in March

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 23,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 7.8 %

Halliburton stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

