Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 369,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,565.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Shares of CSR stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $824.18 million, a P/E ratio of -40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Centerspace has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $104.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -214.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

