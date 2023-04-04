StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of KMPH opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.
Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics
In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics
Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zevra Therapeutics (KMPH)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.