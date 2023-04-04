StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KMPH opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,597,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 109,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 614.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.