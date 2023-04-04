Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.
Semtech Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
