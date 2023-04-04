Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.

Semtech Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Semtech by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after buying an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.