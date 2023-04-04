Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $600.00 at Argus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $561.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $551.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $520.97 and its 200-day moving average is $467.55. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $552.46. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

