American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

American Tower Stock Down 1.6 %

AMT stock opened at $201.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day moving average is $210.75.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,831,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.