Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

