StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Coupa Software stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $130.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Coupa Software Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

