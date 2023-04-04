Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Crimson Wine Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 0.43. Crimson Wine Group has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Crimson Wine Group
