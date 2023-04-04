Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 0.43. Crimson Wine Group has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

