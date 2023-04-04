Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.