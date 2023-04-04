Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

