Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.07.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
