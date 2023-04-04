StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.65. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.