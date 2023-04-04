StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $14,436.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.17.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.